ROAD CLOSURES: Which areas to avoid across Byron Shire

Water across the road in Grevillea St in Byron Bay's industrial estate.

AS RAIN continues to fall across Northern NSW, many roads in the Byron Shire have been impacted.

In a statement on social media, Byron Shire Council has urged motorists to avoid flooded areas.

"The flood water is causing enough problems for some people but people driving through, often quite fast, are creating waves and this is pushing even more water into properties," the council said.

The council's resource recovery centre at Myocum has meanwhile been closed until further notice as a result of the heavy rain.

One resident who came across a flooded Grevillea St in Byron Bay's industrial estate said motorists should "stop being so thoughtless and selfish".

"(They are) joyriding through the water taking photos and causing damage to locals' property and local businesses," he said.

Northern Rivers SES has warned minor flooding is possible at Billinudgel and Mullumbimby today.

Roads currently closed or affected by floodwater include:

•Banksia Drive, off Ewingsdale Rd: road closed

•Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: road closed

•Byron St, Byron Bay

•Mullumbimby Rd, Mullumbimby: water over road at Uncle Tom's

•Left Bank Rd, Melaleuca: water

•Goonengerry Rd, Beatties Creek:

•Moffatts Rd, The Pocket

•Redgate Rd, South Golden Beach

•Gloria St, South Golden Beach

•Main Arm Rd, Main Arm: flooding past village.

•Upper Main Arm Rd: no access from Main Arm village.

•Huonbrook Rd, Huonbrook

•Whian Rd, Eureka

•Friday Hut Rd at Kirklands Crossing and Emigrant Creek crossing

•Watsons Lane at Emigrant Creek, Newrybar

•Wooyung Rd, Wooyung

•Crabbes Creek Rd, Crabbes Creek

•Pottsville Rd, Mooball

Is a road in your area that's not on this list affected by floodwater?

Let us know and send photos to editor@byronnews.com.au

"Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Brunswick catchment in the last 6 hours," the SES said.

"Further rainfall is forecast for the next 12 to 24 hours."

It's predicted this could result in minor flooding along Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel, which is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.5 metres) this morning.

The Brunswick River at Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge) was also expected to reach the minor flood level (2.5 metres) this morning.

"Low lying farm land may be affected, farmers are advised to monitor equipment and livestock," the SES said.

"Low lying causeways in the upper valley may close causing isolations.

"Low lying parts of Billinudgel are likely to be impacted by flooding. People in these areas should prepare for potential isolation and possible evacuation."

It's understood flood water has already been inundating low lying areas around Mullumbimby.

"Myocum Rd at James Lane may close," the SES said.

"Causeways and crossings in the Upper Main Arm Road area above Palmwood turnoff may close isolating properties."

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a marine wind warning for tomorrow, but a hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Byron Coast for today and tomorrow.

"Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas," the weather bureau said.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

•People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

•Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

•Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

•Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

•Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.