CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

Rock slide on the road between Casino and Tenterfield after heavy rain overnight.

Rock slide on the road between Casino and Tenterfield after heavy rain overnight.

TAKE care on the roads today, with a number of reports of rock falls and landslides affecting Northern Rivers roads.

If you haven't been flooded in, be aware it may take more time to get from A to B today, with 25 road closures in the region due to flooding.

In Byron, 115mm of rain fell overnight, along with 77mm in Ballina, 80mm in Lismore, 97mm in Alstonville, 124mm in Mullumbimby, 152mm in Main Arm, and 40mm in Casino.

The State Emergency Service has been working to remove hazards from the roads including fallen trees and rocks this morning.

We have prepared a list of road closures below.

Ballina Shire Council area:

• Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: closed

• Boundary Rd at Marom Creek: closed

• Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways: closed

• Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek: closed

• Friday Hut Road at Emigrant and Kirklands Crossings: closed

• Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek: closed

• Coolgardie Road at Kays Road Intersection: closed

• Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek: caution, water over the road

• Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange: caution, water over the road

• Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum: caution, water over the road

• Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir: caution, water over the road

• Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar: caution, water over road

Byron Shire Council area:

• Byron Street: closed

• Goonengerry Road: closed

• Left Bank Road: closed

• Main Arm Road: closed

• Mullumbimby Road: closed

• Upper Main Arm Road: closed

• Grays Lane: caution, do not enter floodwater

• Redgate Road: caution, do not enter floodwater

• Upper Wilsons Creek Road: caution, possible water over causeways, do not enter floodwater

• Whian Road, Wureka: caution, water over causeway near Kings Road

Kyogle council area:

• Hootons Road: closed

• Tabulam Road: closed

• Duck Creek Road: caution, water has receded

Lismore Council area:

• Town Bridge, Town Road, The Channon: Closed

• Mackay Road, Johnston Creek Causeway, Rosebank: caution, washout on causeway

Richmond Valley Council area:

• Bora Codrington Road: closed

• Cokaki Ellangowan Road: closed

• Ellangowan-Myrtle Creek Road: closed

• Elliots Road - Myall Creek Bridge: closed

• Moonem New Italy Road: closed

• Bentley Road, Regional Road: Caution, water over road

• Old Tenterfield Road, 2.2km south of Clearfield Road and 9.3km north of Summerland Way: caution, water over road

Tenterfield Shire Council area:

• Long Gully Road: Closed due to landslips, washouts and large boulders

• Paddys Flat Road: closed

• Rivertree Road: closed

• Rocky River Road at Upper Rocky: Closed

• Upper Rocky River Road: closed

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

Due to flooding, Education NSW announced a long list of public schools would be closed today.

•Brunswick Heads Public School

•Burringbar Public School

•Carool Public School

•Chillingham Public School

•Condong Public School

•Crabbes Creek Public School

•Crystal Creek Public School

•Dungay Public School

•Durrumbul Public School

•Fingal Head Public School

•Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre

•Hopetown School

•Lord Howe Island Central School

•Lowanna Public School

•Macdonald Valley Public School

•Mullumbimby Public School

•Nymboida Public School

•Orama Public School

•Stokers Siding Public School

•The Pocket Public School

•Tumbulgum Public School

•Tuntable Creek Public School

•Tweed Heads South Public School

•Tweed River High School

•Tyalgum Public School

•Ulong Public School

•Wilsons Creek Public School

•Wooli Public School

•Wytaliba Public School