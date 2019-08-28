River Racer makes her case for Magic mission

EAGLE Farm trainer Les Ross hopes River Racer's win at the Gold Coast is an omen for bigger things to come at Magic Millions time early next year.

River Racer ($15) was having her first start since winning the Listed Glasshouse Handicap in June in the $105,000 Ross MacLean Fellowship In Mind Handicap (1200m) on Saturday.

She flashed home to beat Freddie Fox Trot ($2.15) by a short neck with Handsome Thief ($8) three-quarters of a length back in third place.

River Racer had failed to run a place in four previous attempts at the Gold Coast.

Ross said he was keen to win the Magic Millions fillies and mares race or the Magic Millions QTIS race in January.

"I decided to give her another look at the track and her win might be an omen for the Millions," Ross said.

"She really has been a good mare as she has raced in stakes class for much of her career. River Racer has edged close to $600,000 in prizemoney now and I wish I had 10 more like her."

Ross has a close association with River Racer as he rides her trackwork each morning.

"No one else can hold her on the training track so she carries 80kg all the time," Ross said.

He now faces the task of finding the right races to ease her into a Millions campaign.

Baylee Nothdurft, who rode Freddie Fox Trot, said the gelding did a good job after being wide the entire trip.

Boom Chicka Boom was one of two winners for owner-breeders Michelle and Peter McMahon. Picture: AAP

Earlier, owner-breeders Michelle and Peter McMahon got a double with half-brothers Boom Chicka Boom ($3.80) and Langhro ($7.50). The pair, accomplished equestrians, run the Kolora Stud horse complex near Waterford, north of the Gold Coast.

Boom Chicka Boom and Langhro are both out of the good producing mare Stolen Beauty and have now won 10 races between them.