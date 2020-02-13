River falls below minor flood level as final warning issued

The river was high and littered debris and there were dangerous conditions on the bar at Brunswick Heads on Thursday.

A FINAL minor flood watch has been issued for the Brunswick River.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the river at Mullumbimby had fallen below the minor flood level as of about 5.30pm.

"The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel peaked at 2.47 metres Tuesday afternoon with near minor flooding," the weather bureau said.

"The Brunswick River at Mullumbimby has fallen below the minor flood level.

"Minor flooding is no longer expected at Mullumbimby."

Meanwhile, conditions in the Byron Shire have been declared a natural disaster, unlocking state and federal funding.

Numerous roads across the region have been affected by flood water throughout the day.

As of about 5.30pm, the latest river heights observed by the weather bureau were:

• 2.09m and steady at Marshalls Creek at The Pocket

• 2.81m and steady at Lacks Creek at Middle Pocket

• 2.28m and falling at Marshalls Creek, Billinudgel

• 0.95m and steady at Mullumbimby Creek

• 2.85m and steady at Brunswick River, Durrumbul

• 2.17m and falling at Brunswick River, Mullumbimby (Federation Bridge)

As a result of the heavy and ongoing rainfall, water restrictions have been lifted across the Byron Shire and the broader region.

Rocky Creek Dam is at 100 per cent capacity, with water flowing over the spillway.

This has seen restrictions lifted for parts of the Byron, Ballina, Lismore and Richmond Valley local government areas where water is supplied by Rous County Council.

Mullumbimby's restrictions have also been lifted as Lavertys Gap Weir, from which the town's water is sourced, is overflowing.

According to Rous County Council, the rainfall on Rocky Creek Dam was so heavy 300mm had flowed over by this morning.

In life-threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (triple-0) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

• Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

• Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

• Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

• Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.