News

Ripping it up in Suffolk Park

AIR BORNE: Suffolk Park Skate Park in action
AIR BORNE: Suffolk Park Skate Park in action FlavioBiehl

SUFFOLK Park was alive and shedding last weekend with skaters of all ages coming together to share their passion and to rip it up.

Hosted by Byron Youth Service (BYS) in collaboration with Byron Skateboard school, the winners received fantastic prizes donated by Sponsors Truckstop, Skull Candy, Drop Dead and G Spot Raw.

A free BBQ was provided for the hungry groms. With food donated by the generous local businesses such as Baz n Shaz, Suffolk Park Bakery, SPAR Suffolk Park and Green Garage in Byron, they were able to skate all day.

Last year locals fought to keep the grounds in the community "To think the space was almost sold for development”, says event co-ordinator Berri "It's good to see this park so well utilized”

Winners :

Under 8s- 1. Oscar Southerden, 2. Jake Thatcher, 3. Freddy Hazeltan.

Under 12s- 1. Josh Godward, 2. Ash Wilcomes, 3. Tane Mason.

Under 16s- 1. Zane Hetherington, 2. Angus Fersuson, 3. Nakula Boag.

Girls Open- 1. Molly Fergusan, 2. Hailey Peet, 3. Izzy Mcpherson.

Men Open- 1. Bailey Ryan, 2. Flavio Biehl, 3. Tony Chavez

Many thanks to the Tallow Group for funding this event, keep an eye on the BYS website for the next comp "Battle @ Bruns” in April of 2018.

Topics:  skate park skull candy suffolk park skate comp truckstop

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Boardriders bring their A-Game

Byron Boardriders bring their A-Game

BYRON Bay Boardrider Club broke on through to the finals of the Australian Boardriders Battle with a win in Coffs Harbour.

Wonders never cease for Holly

FEIRCE: Artist Holly English is back with her second Book of Wonders.

The Book of Wonders takes no prisoners.

Qld dog owners fined over savage beach dog attack

BITTEN: A german shepherd similar to this dog attacked a woman on New Brighton Beach last month.

Council has tracked down the owners and imposed a hefty penalty

Dear tourists, stop forcing us to be fun and prosperous

Illegal campers in Byron Bay. Photo Contributed

More opinions ricochetting around inter-webs than Byron van packers

Local Partners