Riding high on Byron's boards

Christian Morrow
| 8th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
ON THE BEACH: Tom Avery and his son Vaan Avery Bunjil at the Pass in Byron Bay with their Ed Sinnott designed surfboards.
ON THE BEACH: Tom Avery and his son Vaan Avery Bunjil at the Pass in Byron Bay with their Ed Sinnott designed surfboards. Christian Morrow

INDIGENOUS surf champions Tom Avery and Robbie Page have a secret Byron Bay-made weapon in common.

Both champions ride boards created for them by legendary Byron shaper Ed Sinnott founder of ESP Surfboards.

At last week's Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles held at Bells Beach in Victoria Lismore's Tom Avery came first in the longboard division and fifth is the short board division and Kempsey's Robbie Page came first in the Masters Men Division.

Sinnott has a long connection with Indigenous surfing with his own career in the industry beginning when he surfed alongside Indigenous surfers from the Wreck Bay on the South Coast of NSW.

He has since mentored and supported many Indigenous surfers.

"I like to think I am looking after the the grass roots of Indigenous surfing,” said Mr Sinnott.

"There are a lot of very prominent surfers who get a lot of help so I like to support the younger guys to get into the surf and be proud of their culture and heritage and show it off to the world.”

Avery described Mr Sinnott as an elder statesman: "He has a big heart for our community and is very loving and connected to the spirit of the place.

"Ed has been been sponsoring blackfellas since the early days when he started surfing at Aussie Pipe down at Wreck Bay,” he said.

"I landed my sponsorship with Ed through Robbie Page, an elder I look up to who was a Pipe Master in 1988. He is someone who taught me a lot about real men's business which is being healthy, loving the ocean, respecting others, respecting women and respecting the earth.

"I was lucky Ed opened his door to me and shaped the best boards I have ever ridden.”

Aside from being a champion surfer, Avery is also known as NCEIA and Dolphin award winner Blakboi, as well as working with AIME the Australian Indigenous Mentorship Experience.

Tom is a Gomeroi man from central NSW near Narrabri who spends a lot of time surfing at the Pass in Byron Bay.

"The Bundjalung people are very strong here with some of the strongest arts, culture and creative arts for family and spirit,” he said.

"Apart form the spiritual values associate with the Pass it's also has one of the the longest right hand point breaks in Australia, so it is a perfect place.”

Topics:  australian indigenous surfing titles blakboi byron bay ed sinnott surfboards robbie page the pass tom avery

