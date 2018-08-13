Menu
Layered rhubarb and yoghurt dessert.
Food & Entertainment

Rhubarb - the crown in the backyard vegie patch

by WEEKEND COOK: MAGGIE COOPER
13th Aug 2018 1:11 PM

I'm loving the rhubarb patch in my backyard garden lately. It's not difficult to grow, and a single crown will keep you supplied with the delicious tart stalks that combine so well with many things.

A potluck dinner last week saw me heading for the vegie patch armed with secateurs. I poached the rhubarb with some strawberries and pureed the mixture. Layered with plain Greek yoghurt and topped with fresh mint sprigs, it delivered a starter with plenty of zing (and lots of vitamin C to boot).

The possibilities are many. Toss with some whipped cream for a delicious fruit fool.

If you lightly crumble some store-bought mini-meringues through the fruit fool just before serving you will end up with a tasty variation of an Eton mess.

RHUBARB AND STRAWBERRY PUREE

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4-6 stalks of rhubarb, leaves discarded

1 punnet strawberries, hulled and halved

Juice and zest of an orange

2 tbsp sugar

Fresh mint sprigs

Greek yoghurt or whipped cream and mini-meringues

METHOD

Wash rhubarb stalks and strawberries. Cut rhubarb into 2cm pieces. Hull and halve strawberries. Place in a saucepan with the orange juice and zest. Sprinkle with sugar.

Cover pan and cook over medium-low heat for around 20 minutes, stirring once.

Taste and add more sugar if necessary. I like mine to still be quite tart.

Puree in a food processor if desired, or you can leave the pieces whole.

To serve: Layer in parfait dishes or glasses with thick greek yoghurt, or fold gently through whipped cream. Add lightly crushed mini-meringues if desired. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs before serving.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

