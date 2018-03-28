Menu
Login
Entertainment

MOVIE REVIEW: Love, Simon a mainstream breakthrough

Scene from the film Love, Simon (2018). A Fox Searchlight release.
Scene from the film Love, Simon (2018). A Fox Searchlight release.
by Leigh Paatsch

LOVE, SIMON (M)

 

Rating: three stars (3 out of 5)

 

Director: Greg Berlanti (Life as We Know It)

 

Starring: Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp.

 

The inner turmoil of avoiding an outing

 

A very amiable, if unambitious adaptation of a recent bestseller by Beck Albertalli, Love, Simon has already drawn considerable attention around the traps.

Primarily for breaking through as the first gay-themed movie to be entirely financed and widely released by a major Hollywood studio.

A scene from the film Love, Simon.
A scene from the film Love, Simon.

While it is not a work that will change the world, Love, Simon will indeed mean the world to any viewers living through the same trials, tribulations and unnecessarily solitary soul-searching as its teen protagonist.

Simon (played by Nick Robinson) is moving into his final year of high school with the support of a loving family, the camaraderie of a close-knit posse of friends, and the constant worry of living with what he calls "one huge-ass secret".

A scene from the film Love, Simon.
A scene from the film Love, Simon.

Not a person in his life is aware that Simon is gay. Coming out is something Simon believes might be easier to deal with once he leaves his home town to attend college in another state.

A scene from the film Love, Simon.
A scene from the film Love, Simon.

However, before the year is through, Simon will have to confront the possibility that any choice regarding the timing of his own outing may no longer be in his hands.

A yearning to communicate with someone else experiencing the same lonely process of hiding through their true self from the world proves to both the breaking and the making of Simon.

An important virtual relationship via email with another student - albeit anonymously after a chance meeting on the school's central message board - gives Simon some hope he might be heading in the right direction.

Then those emails are discovered and used as blackmail against Simon, and suddenly, all that hope is gone.

A scene from the film Love, Simon.
A scene from the film Love, Simon.

It must be said that Love, Simon can get a little too bland for its own good at times. Some of the plotting (particularly that blackmail angle, which carries decidedly little weight as depicted here) is very sketchy, and the limited acting skills of Robinson as Simon fail to add some much-needed detail.

The supporting cast, however, are wonderful across the board. Particularly Jennifer Garner as Simon's mother, a sensitive woman who is finds a way to extend a helping hand to her son without fully knowing what he is going through.

Love, Simon opens tomorrow.

Topics:  love simon movie review movies

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
With second record, Leon Bridges is onto a good thing

With second record, Leon Bridges is onto a good thing

At the peak of his powers, Leon Bridges can do anything

8 acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

From a Solomon Island pipes band to a folk female harmony quartet

Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools.

Adopt a dolphin for your school.

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

He's coming to play locally with his band in April

Local Partners