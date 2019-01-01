Man dies after Beyond The Valley festival

Thousands of revellers turned out to celebrate NYE at the Beyond The Valley music festival. Picture: Facebook

A 20-year-old man has died after allegedly overdosing on drugs at a New Year's Eve music festival in southeast Melbourne on Tuesday morning.

The man had travelled from his home in Mansfield, to the Beyond The Valley event in Warragul, about one hour out of the city.

The sold-out event markets itself as a "boutique Australian music festival" that runs across the New Year's Eve period and features major artists like The Kooks, Tash Sultana and Pnau.

Event organisers have not responded to requests from news.com.au for comment.

It is understood the man was one of two attendees who were hospitalised after allegedly taking drugs at the festival.

He was flown from the festival to The Royal Melbourne Hospital on Saturday in a critical condition, and died on Tuesday morning.

A statement, issued by Victoria Police, confirmed the man's death but said no more comments would be issued, as the matter was now before the Coroner.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be determined, however it is not being treated as suspicious," the statement said.

The second man, also aged in his 20s, is believed to have been flown to Dandenong Hospital in a critical condition, which has since been downgraded to stable.

The death is the latest in a disturbing string of drug-related fatalities at music festivals across Australia and has strengthened calls for state governments to implement pill testing at music festivals.

The Beyond The Valley festival took place on the same weekend as Falls Festival, a major music event held in Victoria, Tasmania and Byron Bay.

Falls Festival attendees were sent a 'Serious Drug Alert' SMS, warning them to avoid a dangerous orange pill currently in circulation.

The text message was delivered to festival guests across Australia.

The warning came after the death of 22-year-old Joshua Tam, who took "unknown substances" at the Lost Paradise music festival on the NSW Central Coast last week.

Two other people were raced to hospital with drug-related illness, but their conditions were upgraded to stable.