News

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

Javier Encalada
| 21st Aug 2017 9:18 AM
English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.
English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

MUSIC icon and enfant terrible Liam Gallagher has confirmed he will be part of the Falls Festival line up this year.

Slightly ahead of schedule (the full line up will be unveiled tomorrow), the musician made the announcement during an interview with GQ Australia magazine.

Gallagher was talking about the fact that he is coming to Australia soon when he let the news slip out.

"We're coming out there, doing the Falls Festival. So, we're gonna be there for New Year's Eve," he said.

"So I can't wait, man - love it. It's beautiful.

"I'm bringing me two boys out as well, they're at the age now where they can come and travel."

Falls Festival had no choice but to confirm the news and even shared a story about this on its Facebook page this morning.

To Oasis or not to Oasis?

Noel and Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis. Supplied by Sony Music Australia. Please credit photo to Stefan De Batselier/Idols.
Noel and Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis. Supplied by Sony Music Australia. Please credit photo to Stefan De Batselier/Idols.

William John Paul 'Liam' Gallagher, 44, is an English musician, singer, and songwriter.

As the lead singer of the rock band Oasis he became a music world sensation, and then was part of Beady Eye before performing as a solo artist.

Although his older brother Noel wrote the majority of Oasis' songs, Liam penned the hits Songbird and I'm Outta Time, along with a string of album tracks and B-sides.

Noel departed Oasis in 2009 and formed Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which performed at Bluesfest Byron Bay last year.

Liam continued with the former members of Oasis under the Beady Eye name until they disbanded in 2014.

Liam Gallagher was voted the greatest frontman of all time in a 2010 reader poll by Q magazine.

Over the weekend, Liam Gallagher sparked fresh rumors about a possible Oasis reunion after he tweeted he would "love to play" at a fundraiser show where Noel is booked to perform.

Noel tweeted about the show last week; it aims to raise money for the Manchester Memorial Fund set up in the wake of the Ariana Grande concert bombing in May.

Liam said last July that it was "inevitable" Oasis would get back together one day, once he and Noel mend their relationship.

  • The complete Falls Festival music line up will be confirmed at 8.15am tomorrow.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay falls2017 falls festival liam gallagher northern rivers entertainment northern rivers music festivals oasis whatson

