Russell Crowe unleashes hell: World’s most powerful ute

"AT MY signal unleash hell".

Russell Crowe's on-screen performance as the ultimate gladiator has been honoured by US car tuner Hennessey with the most powerful ute on sale.

Hennessey has announced plans to transform Jeep's new Gladiator pick-up into the 1000-horsepower Maximus ute.

Powered by a modified version of the supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8 found in Dodge's Challenger Hellcat (and, on Australian soil, Jeep's Trackhawk), the Maximus brings 745kW of power and 1265Nm of torque to Jeep's rugged off-roader.

Just 20 examples will be built at a cost of US$200,000 ($289,000) - nearly double what US customers pay for a Gladiator ute and Trackhawk SUV from the showroom.

The Maximus’ 745kW motor easily outguns HSV’s 430kW GTS Maloo ute.

The resulting machine is unlikely to improve on ANCAP's one-star safety rating for the new Wrangler. But that won't dissuade customers attracted to what company founder John Hennessey describes as "badassery on four wheels".

"Win the crowd and you'll win your freedom was the advice that the elder gladiator gave to Russell Crowe in the Gladiator movie," he said.

"We could not agree more!"

The Maximus is not on sale in Australia. But a right-hand drive conversion may be possible for cashed-up enthusiasts who have already paid to have American cars such as the Hellcat modified for local use.