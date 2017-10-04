REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

A TOTAL of 19 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2017 unveiled today.
The list of finalist nominations includes 13 artists from the Ballina area, 20 from the Byron Shire, two from Casino, one from Coffs Harbour, one from Kyogle, 19 from Lismore, seven from the Tweed area and five from Yamba.
The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.
The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.
The finalists are:
Instrumental
- Pat Tierney - Misty Morning Part 1
- Connor Cleary - Rainy Friday Morning
- Neon Inferno - Speed Dealers
Jazz
- Out of Range Band - Do What You Do
- Jex Lopez and The Gravediggers - Sewer Sites
- Kellie Knight - Flying
Adult Contemporary
- Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside
- Brendan Smoother - Gypsy Girl
- Moebius - Freedom
Folk
- Pat Tierney - Spirit Of The Land
- Maisy Taylor - Little Birdy
- Peter L Barry - How We Used To Be
- Brendan Smoother - Love Street
Protest and / or Environmental
- Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
- Out of Range Band - One Tribe
- Cariad - Women's Song
- Jock Barnes - Burning River
- Kellie Knight - Refugee
Urban / Hip Hop / Funk
- The Fortunate Souls - Tomorrow
- T-Larmon AKA Tom Mwanza - Hustle Hard
- Kellie Knight - Refugee
Electronic Music
- PeterSea - Frozen
- PeterSea and Alex Van Ratingen - Calling (Dub version(
- dRanger - ElementL
- Favourite Son - Smiles Remix
Alternative / Indie
- A Somerset Parade - Raise Your Glass
- Jex Lopez - Which Part of You
- Brian Wappett - Loves Me For My Way
- Josh Lee Hamilton - No Fun
Pop
- Monkey and the Fish - Look In The Mirror
- Sentient Life - See Food Diet
- PeterSea - Easy in Spring
- The Rochelle Lees Band - I Should Have Told You
Youth
- Emily Vaughan - Pieces
- Amelia Scott - You and Me
- Maple - Everlasting
- Hannah Parrington - Bad News
Music Video
- Brendan Smoother - Big Black Car
- Mick Mchugh - Not in Cansas anymore
Rock
- Matt and Tanya Fisher - R-O-C-K
- Sentient Life - It MUST be True
- Kellie Knight - Refugee
Country
- Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside
- Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
- Doot - It Aint Far To Fall
Production
- Monkey and the Fish - Smell Of Rain
- Kitnkaboodle Productions Mantlepeace - Shelaybyou
- Doot - It Aint Far To Fall
Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award)
- Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
- Geraint Jenkins - Tumut Town
- Matty Rogers - Movin' On
- Keith Hartley - Sellers Remorse
Female Vocal
- KaChing - Watch the Fire
- Virginia Cook - Burala
- Serinna Moon - Love You I Do
- Wendy Ford - Christmas in July
Songwriter of the Year
- Geraint Jenkins - Big Black Hole
- Matty Rogers - Smile
- Kellie Knight - Refugee
- Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks
- Josh Lee Hamilton - Golden
Song of the Year
- Out of Range Band - Do What You Do
- Brian Wappett - Symphonic Silence
- Kodey Rayne - Violet George
- Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks
- Maple - Everlasting
Album of the Year
- Val Ockert - Lane Hog Mind with a Timid Heart
- Cariad - A Thousand Dreams
- Monkey and the Fish - A Place Of Hope
The 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony will be held at the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Tuesday, October 24, from 6.30pm.
For details and to book tickets visit nceia.org.au.
