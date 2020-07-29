Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STARFISH: The Crown of Thorns starfish has been labelled the 'cockroach of the ocean' after a recent study by SCU and University of Sydney.
STARFISH: The Crown of Thorns starfish has been labelled the 'cockroach of the ocean' after a recent study by SCU and University of Sydney.
News

REVEALED: The predatory nature of the ‘cockroach of the sea’

Adam Daunt
29th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCIENTISTS from two respected universities have labelled the predatory Crown of Thorns starfish ‘the cockroach of the sea’ after a recent study into the species eating habits.

Crown of Thorns starfish, named for their spiky exterior, are natural algae predators and can grow to be a metre wide

Scientists at Southern Cross University’s National Marine Science Centre (NMSC), alongside those from University of Sydney, were left stunned at the range of food Crown of Thorns eat.

“Juvenile COTS appear to be the ‘cockroach’ of the oceans – highly resilient and able to survive for months on food that we initially thought they would not eat,” said NMSC lead researcher Dr Benjamin Mos.

The study showed Crown of Thorns can live off a range of algae, when it was thought to be limited to crustose coralline algae. In times of starvation, Crown of Thorns will eat biofilm which sits on top of the ocean.

This can spell danger for Australia’s coral reef coastline according to the researchers.

“Learning about the strengths and weaknesses of this lifestage may help us find new ways to manage population outbreaks that devastate coral reefs in Australia and the Indo-Pacific,” Dr Mos said.

“Outbreaks of COTS are a diabolic problem for coral reefs,” Professor Symon Dworjanyn, also of the science centre said.

Previously, little had been known about this starfish predators due to their ability to hide in among coral reefs so the science centre’s state of the art facilities was crucial.

“Despite decades of focused research on COTS we are still uncovering surprising information about this sneaky species. The ability for the young starfish to eat such a broad range of foods shocked us,” Prof Symon Dworjanyn said.

northernriversanimals northernriverscommunity northernriversquirky northernriverswildlife southern cross university sydney university university of sydney
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where state's 5000 dog attacks happened

        Pets & Animals A leading dog behaviour specialist is convinced owners are training potentially vicious animals completely wrong, leading to an eye-watering 5000 attacks.

        Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

        premium_icon Byron woman busted for breaching self-isolation order

        News THE 41-year-old was issued a COVID-19 health directive to stay at a Byron Bay...

        Lawyer loses appeal against sexual harassment verdict

        premium_icon Lawyer loses appeal against sexual harassment verdict

        News Defence likened his behaviour to Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice

        NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        premium_icon NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        Politics Years after the state government promised to remove toxic heaters