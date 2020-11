REVEALED: The 20 most in-demand areas for house-hunters

Ewingsdale, Wardell and Richmond Hill are some of the most sought-after locations for home buyers.

Ewingsdale, Wardell and Richmond Hill are some of the most sought-after locations for home buyers.

THERE is plenty of demand for properties on the Northern Rivers, but it seems some towns and villages are much more popular than others.

For example, whenever a property goes on the market in Ewingsdale, more than 4000 people check out its online listing.

But it's not just exclusive properties in the Byron Shire that are attracting hordes of potential buyers.

Some of the most popular villages might surprise you.

Earlier this year, Duncan Lorimer of Elders Bangalow told The Northern Star many homes were selling "off market".

"We are finding more properties don't even make it to open inspections," he said.

"We are dealing with an extensive list of buyers, so we just pick up the phone and marry them to a property."

It was a sentiment shared by Nick Bordin from Elders Real Estate Lennox Head, who said the

whole area was "in a bit of a bubble".

"Anything quality and well presented, is seeing a lot of interest from buyers in Melbourne, Sydney, even locally," he said.

"They are highly sought after."

Here are the most in-demand spots in each local government area, according to how many people view individual online listings (source: realestate.com.au):

BALLINA SHIRE

Newrybar

Visits per property: 2923

Median house price: No data

Median rent: $600

Wardell

Visits per property: 1634

Median house price: No data

Median rent: $450

Lennox Head

Visits per property: 1560

Median house price: $1.015 million

Median rent: $650

Skennars Head

Visits per property: 1155

Median house price: $950,000

Median rent: $610

Alstonville

Visits per property: 1088

Median house price: $580,000

Median rent: $490

BYRON SHIRE

Ewingsdale

Visits per property: 4002

Median house price: No data

Median rent: $800

Federal

Visits per property: 3963

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

Bangalow

Visits per property: 3819

Median house price: $1.1 million

Median rent: $715

Broken Head

Visits per property: 3281

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

Suffolk Park

Visits per property: 1748

Median house price: $1.255 million

Median rent: $770

LISMORE

Corndale

Visits per property: 3810

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

Bexhill

Visits per property: 3325

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

Richmond Hill

Visits per property: 2519

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

Clunes

Visits per property: 2499

Median house price: $710,000

Median rent: $550

Wyrallah

Visits per property: 1491

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

RICHMOND VALLEY AND KYOGLE

Rileys Hill

Visits per property: 1860

Median house price: No data

Median rent: No data

Evans Head

Visits per property: 818

Median house price: $700,000

Median rent: $500

Woodburn

Visits per property: 726

Median house price: $463,500

Median rent: $420

Geneva

Visits per property: 452

Median house price: $344,500

Median rent: No data

Kyogle

Visits per property: 210

Median house price: $313,250

Median rent: $330