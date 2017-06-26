News

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

Javier Encalada
| 26th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.
TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FIVE Northern Rivers and Tweed residents will be part of the first ever series of Ninja Warrior Australia.

Thousands applied and faced a rigorous selection process, but only the absolute best have been given the chance to push themselves beyond their physical and emotional limits.

For 250 ordinary Aussies the wait is over to take their shot at glory.

All competitors, male and female,will tackle the same obstacles throughout five heats, three semi-finals and the ultimate grand final.

The local athletes participating are:

Lisa Parkes

  • Age: 43
  • Occupation: Health & wellness retreat director / Personal trainer
  • Lives: Byron Shire

 

BANGALOW: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Lisa Parkes.
BANGALOW: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Lisa Parkes.

Mum of three Lisa Parkes, has dedicated her life to fitness, enjoying soccer, circus, running, OCR, triathlons, Ironman and climbing.

After competing as a national level gymnast in her younger years, Lisa was due to compete in the Aerobics World Championships in South Africa.

However, after flying out there she was involved in a horrific car accident the day before competition.

With a broken back and neck the doctors told her she was paralysed with no hope of ever walking again. She decided to prove them wrong.

Lisa went through rehabilitation for six months, learning to walk again - she says "the mind is a powerful thing".

She wants to show her kids how to love life and live every moment like it's your last, so being part of Ninja Warrior is a big moment for Lisa, who wants prove she can do anything and "hit that red button".

Freddie Flintoff describes Lisa as a "true inspiration" to himself and the entire crowd.

Rusty Roberts

  • Age: 44
  • Occupation: Elvis impersonator and Personal trainer
  • Lives: Banora Point
  • Ninja name: Elvis Ninja

 

BANORA POINT: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Rusty Roberts.
BANORA POINT: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Rusty Roberts.

His biggest passion in life is is Elvis Presley. Elvis's death was a life-changing event for him and he has been collecting memorabilia ever since. His obsession with The King has gone as far as naming one of his kids Elvis.

His other passion is fitness and he regularly competes in kickboxing, triathlons and Taekwondo, winning many medals for his achievements.

Rusty currently holds the largest Elvis collection (more than 20,000 pieces) in the country and often dresses up as the star to perform shows.

He fears the Elvis costume might slow him down on the Ninja Warrior course so 'would have to create an Elvis sports line'.

Tom Hazell

  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Truck driver
  • Lives: East Lismore

 

EAST LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Tom Hazell.
EAST LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Tom Hazell.

An easy-going, charismatic, truck driver defying the stereotype, Tom Hazell has a passion for elite obstacle course racing, rock climbing, CrossFit, and dirt biking.

Since discovering obstacle course racing and a love for the show, Tom has turned his shed into a home-built Ninja Warrior obstacle course, complete with peg board, salmon ladder, monkey bars, three metre vertical wall and cliffhangers of varying widths - some as narrow as 17mm.

His dad died in a car crash when he was only five years old and he was raised by his hippy mum in the bush, relying on solar power and enjoying an active, outdoorsy lifestyle without the distractions of television or computers.

Fred Dorrington

  • Age: 27
  • Occupation: Carpenter/Boat builder
  • Lives: Lismore

 

LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Fred Dorrington.
LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Fred Dorrington.

Calm and collected Aussie boat builder Fred Dorrington has been living in the UK for the past four years.

It was during this time that he competed in the UK version of Ninja Warrior, and placed 3rd overall. Paying homage to his Aussie roots, he ran the course in green and gold and had his didgeridoo with him to represent his heritage.

The experience has spurred him on to train harder and become the first Ninja Warrior on his home turf of Australia. In preparation, he has turned his shed into a Ninja training gym, complete with climbing wall, bars, salmon ladder and token table tennis table.

Fred is looking forward to using his experience to his advantage .

Jaymes Wright

  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Personal Trainer and former soldier
  • Lives: Tweed Heads

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.
TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

 

Laid-back, confident and adventurous, Jaymes Wright followed his childhood dream to be a soldier.

After six years of hard graft in the Australian Army Reserves, Jaymes decided to pursue a new dream and became a personal trainer two years ago.

Originally from the UK, Jaymes has many strings to his bow and boasts calisthenics, surfing, skating and basketball as some of his many skills.

Despite his ultimate fear of being eaten by a shark, Jaymes has proven himself as adept in the water as he is on dry land, surfing from age five to a competitive level and becoming the first guy to ever do calisthenics on a stand up paddleboard.

One day, Jaymes would like to run his own calisthenics gym but in the meantime has set his mind to conquering the Ninja course, secure in the knowledge his skills in calisthenics and weight training, in addition to his infantry experience, will give him the edge he needs to succeed.

  • Australian Ninja Warrior will debut on Sunday, July 9, at 7pm on the Nine Network.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nine network ninja warrior northern rivers entertainment tv whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

THE State Government is standing by its new anti-bikie laws after a heavily-tattooed man known in criminal circles as a debt “enforcer” was shot dead.

'Poke' the latest food trend to hit the Northern Rivers

Finn Poke restaurant opened in Byron bay last week.

IT’S pronounced ‘poh-kee’ not ‘poke’ and promises to be “next iconic cuisine” to...

'We'll hunt down Tweed bikie brawl thugs'

A bikie brawl erupted on the Tweed on Wednesday night.

“Bikies think they own turf ... but we won't tolerate turf wars.”

Byron Council reject rail corridor bypass option due to cost

The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

Byron Shire Council sticks with Butler Street for the Bypass

Local Partners

The Bay line up to Bangalow

BYRON Bay line up against perennial rivals Bangalow this weekend for what is sure to be a hard fought FNC Rugby local derby at the Rec Ground.

Big titles set down for Casuarina Beach

MENTOR: Bella Herrmann with Mark "Mono” Stewart at Style Surfing School Byron Bay.

Adaptive surf titles at Casurina Beach this wekend

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Is Jay Z coming to Bluesfest 2018?

US recording artist Jay Z performs on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 'Get Out The Vote' concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 04 November 2016. The US presidential election is scheduled for 08 November 2016. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

MTV ranked him the Greatest MC of all time in 2006

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

THE fifth Transformers film has broken two records: Worst opening weekend at the US box office and most panned film in the franchise so far.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

King Judah through to The Voice grand final

Judah Kelly is through to the grand final of The Voice.

NOT even illness could stop the Laidley singer from performing.

Industrial Unit In Prime Location

7/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $449,000 to...

Excellent investment opportunity in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate! This back-corner warehouse is ideally positioned in a modern, well maintained complex...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!