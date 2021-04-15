Menu
Virgin is going on a ‘major recruitment drive’, today revealing they’re looking to fill 150 jobs in one section of the business. Find out if you’re qualified.
Careers

REVEALED: How to win one of Virgin’s 150 new jobs

by Hayden Johnson
15th Apr 2021 2:19 PM
Virgin Australia has revealed who it wants to fill hundreds of new cabin crew roles as more aircraft return to the skies in the COVID-19 recovery.

The Queensland carrier this morning revealed it would open an expression of interest program to recruit 150 cabin crew members, with pent-up travel demand set to explode.

Speaking from a cabin crew training school in Brisbane, Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the airline was focused strongly on its domestic recovery program.

"We are building a strong and disciplined business, obsessed with providing our customers the very best of Virgin Australia travel experiences," she said.

The creation of more roles at the carrier will see more than 220 cabin crew return to the skies from the airline's discontinued long-haul international, regional and Tigerair operations.

Over the next few months the recruits will join one of 15 cabin crew training schools.

A major recruitment drive to fill more than 150 new cabin crew roles, including an expression of interest for future positions has also begun.

Expressions of interest can be made via the airline's careers website, where Virgin has revealed the minimum requirements for people to become a cabin crew member.

 

THE REQUIREMENTS

Be at least 18 years of age

Reach 180cm on flat feet and be no taller than 187cm

Be an Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent resident;

Have previous customer service experience

Own a valid passport with unrestricted access to all Virgin ports of call

Demonstrate a competent level of English

Have a first aid and Australian Responsible Service of Alcohol certificates.

Commit to a full time role working a varying 24x7 roster

Swim 50 metres and tread water for three minutes, clothed and unaided

Adhere to strict grooming standards.

