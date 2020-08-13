REVEALED: How the NRRRL will keep the competition going

SEASON REBOOT: After playing on July 26, a rebooted NRRRL season will see Marist Brothers play Casino in the new Gold League on August 16. Last month full-back Mitchell Krause faced off two Casino players. PHOTO: Christine Butcher

THE BOARD of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League has confirmed there will be a final series in the revised border bubble competition.

An NRRRL board presentative said their revised draw for the season reboot, which has been modified to suit clubs, consisted of two competition streams, Green and Gold.

Each stream will have five clubs.

“The Green competition will consist of Bilambil, Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Murwillumbah and Byron Bay playing out of Murwillumbah,” the representative said.

“The Gold competition will consist of Ballina, Lismore, Northern United, Casino and Mullumbimby.”

And contrary to any confusion, while the finer details of the NRRRL final series have yet to be confirmed, it will definitely go ahead.

“A final series of some sort will take place, but will obviously this will depend on the status of the border closures and any changes to the pandemic protocols,” the representative said.

Meanwhile, the board praised the positive approach member clubs had taken in these challenging times.

While emotions soared due to the border bubble causing havoc, there’s no doubt that in the NRRRL community, there’s strong passion for the game.

The board said they understood frustrations but the bigger picture of health and safety were paramount – and they reckons clubs have really stepped up.

“We know our clubs always work really hard but they have gone over and above to work with us and NSW Rugby League to meet pandemic guidelines and follow protocols to make the game safe,” the board representative said.

“Obviously we have to follow NSW Rugby League decisions and they have done a marvellous job. They have really shone and we could not have asked them to do more.”

Meanwhile, the NRRRL is already looking ahead to the 2021 season.

“Our annual general meeting is held in November and the board will revisit the then-current border closure regulations,” the representative said.

NRRRL Fixtures – Round 1 16/08/20

Gold

Casino v Marist Brothers

Mullumbimby v Ballina

BYE Northern United

Green

Cudgen v Murwillumbah

Bilambil v Tweed Coast

BYE Byron Bay