News

REVEALED: Boomerang line up offers deadly young talent

Javier Encalada
| 16th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
CONFIRMED: Musician Yirrmal Marika, from North-East Arnhem Land, is the grandson of Dr Yunupingu, former lead singer of Yothu Yindi.
CONFIRMED: Musician Yirrmal Marika, from North-East Arnhem Land, is the grandson of Dr Yunupingu, former lead singer of Yothu Yindi.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YIRRMAl, Oka and Leonard Sumner headline the line up for Boomerang, the indigenous-led festival confirmed within Bluesfest 2017.

The line up is includes indigenous artists from Canada, New Zealand, Tibet and Australia:

  • Yirrmal: Australian artist Yirrmal Marika, from North-East Arnhem Land, has made a refreshing entrance into the music scene. Inspired by his Grandfather, Dr Yunupingu, former lead singer of Yothu Yindi, he fuses tradition and contemporary with class and passion. Yirrmal is an inspiring songwriter and guitarist with a beautiful voice, singing songs about his homeland and culture with feeling and depth beyond his years.　

 

  • Leonard Sumner: Anishinaabe MC, singer songwriter Leonard Sumner hails from Manitoba, Ontario, Canada. His storytelling flows from the shores of Little Saskatchewan First Nation, located in the heart of the Interlake of Manitoba. Sumners sound is evidence of his ability to occupy landscapes of multiple musical genres, including hip-hop, spoken word, Country, and R'n'B.

 

  • Oka: Electric / Dreamtime / Roots trio Oka offers music that embraces the future without losing sight of the past. Oka draws upon their indigenous connection to place and country to create their signature feel good Australian earth sound, an irresistible blend of influences spanning house, big beat, reggae-dub, Roots, Jazz and world music.

At the creative heart of the music is Stu Boga Fergie (aka DidgeriSTU) who connects you to earth with the deep subsonic pulse and resonance of his Yidaki (didgeridoo). He is the big man behind the electronic beats, keys & vocals inspired by his aboriginal heritage.

Besides Stu, the Sunshine Coast band is formed by Julian Bel-Bachir and Chris Lane.

Other artists announced today are Papuan-Australian band Airileke and the Rize of the Morning Star, Queensland artist Emily Wurramara, Australia-based Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal and Sydney's Jannawi Dance Clan.

The festival will also offer Bundjalung weaving workshops and traditional healing.

For details visit the Boomerang website.

Bluesfest will be held at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm on April 14-17.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 boomerang byron bay northern rivers entertainment whatson yirrmal

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Media outlets banned from anti-vax advocate's appearance

Media outlets banned from anti-vax advocate's appearance

At least two reporters from local newsrooms were banned today from attending David 'Avocado' Wolfe's event

Byron's KP and Willsy shine

GOING FOR IT: Boardriders' Stu Campbell (right) with his support crew.

Byron Bay Boardriders Report

Byron CBD awash after Wednesday's downpour

CLEAN UP: Mick Williams hoses down the driveway at Atlantic Byron Bay at the corner of Middleton and Marvel Streets after Wednesday's downpours forced the evacuation of guests from three rooms.

Byron CBD awash after Wednesday's downpours

See Ocean Shores Northern Lights

NORTHERN LIGHTS: Coming to Ocean Shores soon.

Northern Lights in Ocean Shores

Local Partners

Media outlets banned from anti-vax advocate's appearance

At least two reporters from local newsrooms were banned today from attending David 'Avocado' Wolfe's event

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Do not enter floodwater for any reason.

Road closures are still in place around the region

Mark Swivel's dad jokes are actually quite funny

HIT: Self confessed 'artisanal humorist', Mark Swivel.

Don't believe us? Find out this weekend

Willie Watson, the one you should know about

TOURING: Willie Watson.

Playing in Mullumbimby this weekend

Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

JOIN THEM: Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby.

Producers are looking for 20 children to be featured in new series

Mark Swivel's dad jokes are actually quite funny

FIND out this weekend when you will be able to you can question Mark... see what we did there? Question Mark... Never mind...

Willie Watson, the one you should know about

TOURING: Willie Watson.

Playing in Mullumbimby this weekend

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

REVEALED: Boomerang line up offers deadly young talent

CONFIRMED: Musician Yirrmal Marika, from North-East Arnhem Land, is the grandson of Dr Yunupingu, former lead singer of Yothu Yindi.

Includes artists from Australia, Canada, Tibet and New Zealand

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!