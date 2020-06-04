Revealed: All the NSW fashion stores set to shut

Coronavirus has claimed another victim with Bondi fashion institution Tuchuzy placed into voluntary administration after 25 years in business.

The retailer will continue to trade with founder Daria Sakic determined to push through with a restructured business over the coming months.

Suppliers were notified of the decision on Wednesday night.

Tuchuzy is a popular fashion store in Bondi Beach.



"Today Daria made the hard decision to put Tuchuzy Bondi into voluntary administration," an email to suppliers read. "We all hope that this restructure will lead our business to a better and stronger future."

An attached circular to suppliers detailed the voluntary administration procedures from administrator Barry Kogan.

"It is our intention to continue trading Tuchuzy's business while we undertake an urgent assessment to determine the best course of action to preserve its business," Kogan wrote.

Daria Sakic, whose designer casual clothing store Tuchuzy on Bondi Beach has gone into administration. Picture: Bob Finlayson

Tuchuzy sells some of Australia's top designer brands, including Dion Lee, Ena Pelly, Ksubi and Senso. International brands sold include Balenciaga, Adidas x Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang.

The Australian retail sector has been hit hard over recent months, firstly during the bushfires and msot recently due to the coronavirus. Many businesses have not survived. Here, Confidential takes a look at some of the retailers to have been affected:

PAS GROUP

The fashion heavyweight, responsible for brands like JETS Swimwear, Review, Black Pepper and Yarra Trail went into voluntary administration at the end of May.

The retailer has 225 shops across Australia and New Zealand and over 1300 employees.

TARGET

In May, the discount department store owned by Wesfarmers, announced it would be closing as many as 75 of it's stores across the country. It also announced that it would covert a further 90 stores into Kmart stores, which it also owns.

HARRIS SCARFE

In January the department store announced it would shut 21 stores across the country after it was placed into receivership in December.

JEANSWEST

KPMG were appointed as administrators of the denim brand in January after the companies originally behind it went under.

At the height of their success the chain had over 200 stores, but after being sold to Hong Kong Company Harbour Guidance in March, just 98 remain.

COLETTE BY COLETTE HAYMAN

The handbags and accessories chain was placed into voluntary administration in late January, leaving 140 stores in limbo.

BARDOT

In January, the fashion chain announced it would shut 58 of it's stores, leaving 530 people without jobs, after entering administration in November. Only 14 stores now remain and they are confined to NSW and Victoria.

ALEX PERRY

Leading Australian fashion designer Alex Perry closed his only bricks and mortar store in Sydney's Strand Arcade in February, announcing he will focus solely on online.

