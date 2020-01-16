Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Grooming potential for Jason.
Grooming potential for Jason.
News

Reveal yourself, scruffy man

Susanna Freymark
16th Jan 2020 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR call-out for the scruffiest man is still on.

We've had pictures sent in of men who would benefit from a grooming transformation by Michael Day at Black Comb Barbershop in Barker St, Casino.

We want to give Michael a real challenge so if your bloke needs some - or a lot of grooming, email us a pic and at the end of January.

We'll let Michael choose his toughest challenge and show you the before and after photos.

Here are some of the contenders for the special makeover.

 

Grooming potential
Grooming potential

 

 

 

Grooming potential for Jason.
Grooming potential for Jason.

 

 

Grooming potential for Mike.
Grooming potential for Mike.

 

 

 

Grooming potential for Laza.
Grooming potential for Laza.

 

 

Grooming potential for Joshua.
Grooming potential for Joshua.

 

• Send a photo of your scruffy man to rrexp@northernstar.com.au

northern rivers community foundation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        Weather We’ve spent months wishing for rain and that wish is about to come true with parts of the country already receiving a massive drenching.

        Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

        premium_icon Council reveals Australia Day ambassador for 2020

        News The special guest has had a strong contribution to the sporting communities.

        Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        premium_icon Luxury Northern Rivers hotel tipped to sell for $20m

        News SEE the boutique hotel on market in February with a multimillion-dollar price...

        Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

        premium_icon Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

        Sport International woodchop talents will be among the ranks at the event.