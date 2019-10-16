Retreat nominated for world prize for the fourth time

Gaia Retreat & Spa is located in Brooklet and offers 22 rooms, suits and villas for retreat guests.

BROOKLET'S Gaia Retreat and Spa has been nominated for an award as the World's Leading Retreat by the World Travel Awards 2019.

Gregg Cave, Gaia Retreat & Spa general manager and director, said himself and co-owner Olivia newton-John were are absolutely thrilled to be nominated again this year.

"The World Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious Award programs in the travel industry worldwide, regarded as the Oscars of the Travel industry according to The Wall Street Journal,” he said.

In 14 years Gaia Retreat & Spa has grown extensively from a small business of just under 20 staff to becoming a world leader in the spa and wellness industry.

It currently offers 22 rooms, suits and villas for retreat guests to be pampered, nurtured and treated.

Gaia Retreat & Spa now provides diverse job opportunities for spa therapists, wellness practitioners and in hospitality for over 100 Northern NSW residents.

Co-owners Olivia Newton-John and Gregg Cave at Gaia Retreat & Spa. Gaia Retreat and Spa

Mr Cave said it would be an honour for the venue to win a fourth award as World's Leading Retreat by the World Travel Awards.

"It would solidify Gaia Retreat & Spa's recognition even more, adding to the recent Continent Win for Best Luxury Spa Retreat at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2019, and the global win for Health and Wellness Cuisine, as well as Luxury Spa Restaurant 2019 by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2019.

The business has been upgrading its property in the Northern Rivers for over twelve months, and recently introduced the release of its new two-bedroom Komala Luxe Villa, overlooking the hinterland.

In 2018, the retreat won the coveted Hotel of the Year catgeory at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, joining other hotels like Armani Hotel Dubai, Ritz Carlton Hong Kong, Hotel Plaza Athenee Paris and Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, the first Australian Hotel to have ever been honoured with the award.