Retreat by Ross River for sale

THIS seven-bedroom Kelso house complete with its own boatshed nestled beside the Ross River offers an ideal outdoor lifestyle.

7 Koala Crt is on a 2278sq m block of land in one of Townsville's most tranquil settings and is on the market for $820,000.

A screened veranda overlooks the river and terraced gardens while the house is surrounded by paperbark trees, Leichhardt trees and ghost gums.

7 Koala Crt, Kelso

Butterflies, including the Ulysses and Cairns birdwing butterflies, are frequent visitors to the property while a diverse range of bird life can also be spotted.

The property offers a hard-to-find lifestyle where the owners can kayak, stand-up paddle board or hop on a boat only metres from their back doorstep.

Smith and Elliott principal Sally Elliott is marketing the property and said it was in one of the most tranquil locations in Townsville.

7 Koala Crt, Kelso

"It's one of the most peaceful settings I've come across," she said.

"It's right on the river and most people wouldn't even know this house existed.

"It's one of the few houses you would walk into and you would change absolutely nothing.

"You can sit out on the back deck and watch the leaves falling off the trees but you're less than 20 minutes from the city."

The house is spacious and contemporary with an open-plan living area and chef's kitchen.

The kitchen has stone top benches, a Miele steam oven, an induction cooktop and a servery to the veranda while there is also a separate, formal dining area.

The gardens are fully irrigated with river water, there is a ducted vacuum system and most of the lights and fans are controlled by a C-Bus system.

7 Koala Crt, Kelso

Outside there is a small shed, fruit trees and a vegetable garden.

The gardens also features a gazebo with pizza oven, commercial grade playground and pontoon located near the boat shed.

Ms Elliott said the house was in a tightly held riverside pocket.

"Homes where you can kayak or canoe directly from your property rarely come up for sale," she said.

"It would also be suitable for families with elderly parents because there are three bathrooms and they are all easily accessible."