Menu
Login
Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final parliamentary speech tonight.
Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final parliamentary speech tonight.
Politics

Retiring Lismore MP to present final speech to parliament

Liana Turner
by
24th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

RETIRING Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final speech in parliament tonight.

The Nationals MP will have held the seat of Lismore for two decades when NSW goes to the polls, and he retires, in March next year.

He is expected to address the NSW Parliament for the final time in his valedictory speech this evening.

On his Facebook page, Mr George said loved ones would be with him for the occasion.

"It will be great to have my family, friends and staff in Sydney to celebrate," Mr George said.

lismore electorate northern rivers politics nsw parliament thomas george mp
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News BYRON Bay Schoolies HUB receive grant to provide much-needed expert training

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News Bangalow Show set to be a huge affair

    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Local Partners