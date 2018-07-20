Retailer dives in to help homeless

WHEN Surf Dive 'n Ski discovered how many homeless were living in Byron Bay they decided to act in the heart of winter.

Thet are set to continue their July drive program to feed the homeless of Byron Bay for the third week running.

Each week since the start of July the staff of the surf retail chain, established in 1964, have provided a hot breakfast, coffee and winter clothing for the Byron homeless community at Railway Park.

It's a way to give back to the community and do what is right, said Surf Dive 'n Ski Marketing Executive Daniel Boxall. "We really just want to make sure that everyone's warm enough this winter,” he said.

Coinciding with their final Byron Bay event, tomorrow will mark the national drive where Surf Dive 'n Ski staff from around Australia will provide a free breakfast for underprivileged communities in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

Local Byron Bay man, who preferred to remain anonymous, is "over the moon” with Surf Dive 'n Ski's July drive, even suggesting that it's been one of the nicest things to have happened in Byron Bay for years. "It's good. If they come to do this they can change lives ,” he said.