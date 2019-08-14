Menu
Login
Business

Retail slump saps Vicinity profit by 72%

14th Aug 2019 12:21 PM

VICINITY Centres' full-year profit slumped 72 per cent to $346.1 million as the shopping mall owner warned that the outlook for retailers appeared weak.

The owner of 62 shopping centres said total revenue for the 12 months to June 30 dipped 3.6 per cent to $1.28 billion and it lowered its final payout from 8.2 cents to 7.95 cents, unfranked.

"The retail environment is expected to remain challenging in FY20, although economic stimulus including lower interest rates and income tax cuts may benefit retail spending," the company said in a release.

More Stories

economy retail vicinity centres

Top Stories

    Game on as finals approach

    Game on as finals approach

    News FEW points separate leaders as Football Far North Coast comp gets down to the pointy end.

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    News COMMEMORATING those who served in a war with no winners.

    Politics in the pub right from heart

    Politics in the pub right from heart

    News TACKLING the big ides is always best done in the front bar.

    Boom in rooftop nuclear predicted

    Boom in rooftop nuclear predicted

    News Minister for never saying the words climate change has a plan.