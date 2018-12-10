Menu
A restaurant employee in Georgia has been arrested after shooting a customer for trying to skip out on the bill. Picture: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Crime

Dine-and-dash customer shot over $5 bill

by Michelle Gant
10th Dec 2018 11:30 AM

A restaurant employee in Georgia in the US was arrested after allegedly shooting a customer for walking out on the bill.

The customer reportedly tried to pay for his meal at China Cafeteria in Decatur with an invalid credit card on Wednesday night, WSB-TV reports.

When the employee, Xin Xing Chen, realised what had happened, he and his co-worker went outside to confront the customer, reports Fox News.

A fight reportedly broke out between the three people and at one point Mr Chen allegedly went back inside the restaurant, grabbed a gun and shot the customer.

His co-worker was also shot, apparently by accident, during the incident.

The restaurant is known for its cheap food. The menu board outside the restaurant advertises a $US4.99 ($A6.94) house special and $US3.50 ($A4.87) lunch special.

One customer uninvolved in the incident told WSB-TV he was surprised something like this happened over such a small amount of money.

The restaurant advertises discount meals starting at $US3.50. Picture: Google

"I can't see somebody getting shot over a $US5 ($A7) meal. I just can't see it," Jecory Jackson said.

Mr Chen has been charged with aggravated assault. The customer is in a critical condition and the injured employee is in a stable condition.

The restaurant was closed on Thursday.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

