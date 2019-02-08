Fire warning: ‘Act immediately to survive’

STRONG winds are fanning a fast-moving, out-of-control bushfire that is threatening lives and homes in Perth's south.

An emergency warning is in place for parts of Forrestdale, Harrisdale and Piara Waters after the blaze broke out in Forrestdale on Thursday. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services warning applies to people bounded by Nicholson Rd, Harrisdale Dr, Wright Rd, Ranford Rd, the Tonkin Highway and Armadale Rd.

Homes north of Armadale Rd and southeast of Anstey Rd in Forrestdale were under threat, DFES said early on Friday.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes," the warning said.

"Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly." The fire was being propelled by winds gusting up to 90km/h that were expected to continue into early Friday morning.

About 200 firefighters were on the ground battling the blaze. The fire burned several cars but reports that two properties were damaged were dismissed by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, ABC News reported. Forrestdale Primary School, John Bosco College, Harrisdale Primary School, Harrisdale Senior High School and Carey Baptist College will be closed on Friday.

Area south of Perth currently afflicted by bushfires. Picture: DFES.

DFES incident controller Peter Sutton on Thursday confirmed minor damage to Western Power infrastructure from the blaze, which had burned 144 hectares. "Although the temperature will decrease overnight, the fuel loads and the area of the fire is of a real concern to us," he said.

The fire has also prompted a watch and act alert for other parts of Forrestdale, and neighbouring suburbs Banjup, Piara Waters and Harrisdale. The blaze also prompted the evacuation of students and staff from Forrestdale Primary School.