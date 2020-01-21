Menu
DISGRACEFUL: Illegal dumping costs North East Waste and the Northern Rivers community approximately $500,000 a year for collection and safe disposal. Photo: North East Waste
News

Residents encouraged to report illegal dumping

Jackie Munro
21st Jan 2020 9:00 AM

WITH more than 1,550 dumping incidents across the North Coast region last year and clean up and disposal costs estimated at around $500,000, it’s definitely time to stop the ‘dirty dumpers’.

North East Waste illegal dumping project co-ordinator Karen Rudkin said the organisation is working in partnership with North Coast councils to tackle this issue and are calling on the community to help by reporting any dump sites or the vehicle registration and location of those seen dumping.

“The community’s support in reporting dumping is really important as it increases the chances of those responsible being found and fined a minimum of $4,000,” Ms Rudkin said.

“It also means that dump sites can be cleaned up more quickly to reduce the risk of harm to both the environment and the public and to avoid attracting further dumping.”

You can report illegal dumping at https://ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or by contacting your local council.

Further information is available at www.illegaldumping.com.au

This project is a NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment Waste Less Recycle More initiative funded from the waste levy.

ballina shire council byron shire council illegal dumping kyogle council lismore city council north east waste northern rivers councils richmond valley council

