News

Resident parking increase sparks backlash

Christian Morrow
| 29th Jun 2017 9:54 AM
FACING FURY: Byron councillors are scrambling to reverse resident parking rate rise. Back: Basil Cameron, Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndiaye, Michael Lyon. Front: Alan Hunter, Simon Richardson, Jan Hackett, Jeanette Martin and Paul Spooner.
FACING FURY: Byron councillors are scrambling to reverse resident parking rate rise. Back: Basil Cameron, Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndiaye, Michael Lyon. Front: Alan Hunter, Simon Richardson, Jan Hackett, Jeanette Martin and Paul Spooner. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BYRON Mayor Simon Richardson is scrambling to find a way to ensure a $5 increase to resident parking permits, approved at last week's council meeting does not hit ratepayers from July 1.

"There is no way I want locals to be paying this $5 increase," Cr Richardson said.

The increases to the resident parking fee from $50 to $55 per annum and hourly paid parking rate from $3 to $4 per hour "slipped through unnoticed" by all councillors at last week's meeting leaving them embarrassed and facing a barrage of criticism on social media.

Resident fury at the unexpected increase comes in the wake of a special rate rise of 7.5% per year over the next for years approved by IPART in May.

The increase to the hourly parking rate is likely to stand with most locals supportive of an increase in the fees designed to raise revenue from visitors to the town.

Cr Richardson said the increase slipped through as a line item of increases to fees and charges across the shire that was part of a 1,000 page agenda at last week's meeting.

"We have to acknowledge that we are out of step with the community," Cr Richardson said.

"I am drafting a motion as we speak to change this so that residents do not have to pay an increase.

"In the meantime we are exploring options to make sure that those renewing their parking permit over the next weeks are not impacted, either by granting an extension or a refund.

"It will be clumsy, we are flying by the seat of our pants, but I expect to have a plan in place by later today (Thursday)."

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay byron shire council northern rivers council paid parking

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Artists drawn into Writers Fest

Artists drawn into Writers Fest

BYRON Writers Festival will partner with Tweed Regional Gallery, c.a.s.e. inc, Byron school of Art and the Lone Goat Gallery this year.

$250,000 for village playground

Racer Slide at Big Banana. 04 April 2017

Adventure time is coming to the Northern Rivers

Bikies and body bags: The wannabe thug life of Ace Hall

Ace Hall: Gangster life of would be bikie whose body was dumped after shooting

Police have denied reports that Hall was a bikie club member

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

Local Partners

EDITORIAL: Wonderful Whales deliver for the community

WHALES President Peter Bennett said now the funds from the Swim Classic have been disbursed, planning begins almost straight away for next year's 32nd event.

Flicks in the field back to Bangalow

FLICKS RETURNS: China Esson from Bangalow had a great time at the last Flicks in Field in Bangalow.

Flicks in the Field are back this weekend in Bangalow

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Contact Agent

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,200,000 ...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!