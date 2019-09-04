Menu
Login
Health

Research links air pollution and dementia

by Laura Polson
4th Sep 2019 6:30 PM

Air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of developing dementia later in life, Australian researchers have found.

A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease on Wednesday shows rates of dementia were more likely when people were exposed over a long period of time to two air pollutants.

The two pollutants are 'particulate matter 2.5' and 'nitrous oxide', which are both commonly found in cities around the world.

Study co-author Neuroscience Research Australia's Dr Ruth Peters said it's difficult for people to reduce exposure if they live where pollution levels are high.

"This is concerning because the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 91 per cent of the world's population lives in places where air quality exceeds WHO guideline limits," Dr Peters said.

"This research shows that government regulation that reduces our exposure to air pollution has a huge potential health and economic benefit."'

Researchers believe air pollutants can increase inflammation in bodies and raise the risk of having a stroke, which increases the likelihood of developing dementia.

Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians with 450,000 people living with the condition.

The study brought together research on people living in Canada, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.

More Stories

air pollution dementia editors picks health seniors-news

Top Stories

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Pauline Hanson has clashed with Melbourne radio host Neil Mitchell over Uluru, and neither held back in this fiery exchange.

    Red Devils' 18's vying for a place in the finals

    Red Devils' 18's vying for a place in the finals

    News Byron beat higher placed Marist Brothers in the Minor Semi-final.

    New community heart beats at centre

    New community heart beats at centre

    News NEW manager continues "great work” supporting the Byron community

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    News BOARDRIDERS' grommet gets experience at Indigenous invitational.