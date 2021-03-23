Menu
VRA HELP PARAMEDICS: On Tuesday March 23, 2021, Members from Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association assisted paramedics to reach a property at Commissioners Creek to treat a man in his 70s reported unconscious.
Rescue squad helps ambos get through flood to reach patient

Alison Paterson
23rd Mar 2021 8:10 AM
Emergency services are combining their skills to help paramedics get through flood waters to a house to treat an elderly man.

Volunteer Rescue Association Tweed District squad leader Drew Carr confirmed a team had been sent to Commissioners Creek Road, Commissioners Creek earlier today.

He said the Tweed VRA were en route to provide assistance to paramedics.

"We will be ferrying them floodwaters to a property at 522 Commissioners Creek Road," he said,

Ambulance NSW said they were attending after a report of man in his 70s was unconscious at the property.

It is understood the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been called to attend the incident.

More to come.

