Menu
Login
Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene.
Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene. Rachel Vercoe
News

Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
21st Dec 2018 1:30 PM

A 60-year-old Swiss national has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this week.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man missing in the surf at Moonee Beach at around 12.30pm, just days after three Indian nationals drowned at the same location.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious man from the water and commenced CPR, but he died at the scene.

Due to difficult access to the beach, emergency vehicles were required to access the location through Look at Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach.

Four NSW Ambulance crews and a helicopter attended the scene.

More information to come.

Want to stay up to date on the pick of stories from across Australia? Sign in to follow editors picks and get notifications.

editors picks moonee beach nsw ambulance possible drowning
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners