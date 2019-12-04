Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Lowanna, north west of Coffs Harbour following reports a man had received stab wounds
News

UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing near Grafton

Jarrard Potter
4th Dec 2019 8:36 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have launched an investigation into how a man was found with apparent stab wounds in the state's north overnight.

About 6.50pm on Tuesday December 3, a 60-year-old man attended a store on Grafton St, Lowanna, and spoke with a man and a woman known to him.

The pair noticed the 60-year-old had stab wounds to his abdomen and contact emergency services.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived a short time later and established a crime scene.

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

EARLIER: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist a man last night in response to an alleged stabbing.

Around 7pm the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Lowanna, north west of Coffs Harbour where NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated a 60-year-old male who had apparently received stab wounds.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

