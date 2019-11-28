Man hospitalised after car crashes into tree

UPDATE 12.02pm: THE Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was called off and a man injured in a car crash on Summerland Way has been transported by road ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital.

An Ambulance spokesman said the correct age of the man injured in the crash which involved a car hitting a tree is 49 years.

"We had three road units and one helicopter crew called but the helicopter was later called off," he said.

Summerland Way closed in a southerly direction, northbound traffic is affected.

ORIGINAL STORY: A MAN who crashed his vehicle into a tree on Summerland Way will be transported to hospital by the rescue helicopter.



An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they have three crews at the scene of the crash and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend.



"We received a call just before 10.45am to a motor vehicle accident at Summerland Way Coombell, 14km south of Casino," he said.



"It appears a 50- year-old man has crashed into a tree, he has a bad foot injury which could be a possible right ankle fracture."



At this stage it is unknown if the man will be taken to Lismore or Gold Coast University Hospital.



Police and firefighters have both been called to the incident.



Summerland Way closed in a southerly direction and Roads & Maritime Service staff are on scene now.



More to come.