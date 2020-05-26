Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man LifeFlight
News

Rescue chopper en route to man trapped by a fallen silo

Michael Nolan
by
26th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property. 

Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo. 

However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived. 

More to come.

farm accident lifeflight queensland ambulance service workplace accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charities slammed at bushfire response inquiry

        premium_icon Charities slammed at bushfire response inquiry

        News The disastrous fire season that devastated NSW and Victoria was made worse by a stingy charity response, the opening of the bushfires royal commission has heard.

        Northern NSW hospitals boost elective surgery capacity

        premium_icon Northern NSW hospitals boost elective surgery capacity

        News THIS is good news for any residents on the waiting list for elective surgery.

        Whale watching tour operators face uncertain season

        premium_icon Whale watching tour operators face uncertain season

        News THESE amazing creatures are already been spotted off our coast, but can people get...

        Mullum’s ‘fake genuine’ Russian choir on national TV

        premium_icon Mullum’s ‘fake genuine’ Russian choir on national TV

        News NONE of them speak Russian, but they sing exclusively Russian songs, and have...