The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.
News

Rescue chopper called to crash, reports of people trapped

Alison Paterson
8th Jan 2021 12:20 PM
Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics are responding to reports of a vehicle rollover on the Northern Rivers.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that three road ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were currently en route the crash which occurred around on Mount Burrell Rd, Mount Burrell, north west of Byron Bay around 11.30am today.

It is understood there are four people involved in the crash.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector David Cook said crews had just arrived on scene.

"We have two trucks with four crews from Kunghur Fire Brigade at the incident," he said.

"The crews are providing assistance with traffic control and fire protection."

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

