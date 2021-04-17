Menu
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
News

UPDATE: Child airlifted after Fraser Island dingo attack

Carlie Walker
17th Apr 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
UPDATE, 9.30am

A male child has been airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to his thigh, buttocks, head and shoulder after being bitten by the animal.

The incident happened at a private address at Orchid Beach about 7.30pm, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE, 9.15am

The Department of Environment and Science has issued a tweet saying it is aware of the incident and rangers are investigating.

A further update will be provided later on Saturday.

EARLIER, 8.45am

A patient is being treated for superficial injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island.

Paramedics are assessing the patient, with the rescue helicopter at the scene.

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

Originally published as Rescue chopper at scene after Fraser dingo attack

fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

