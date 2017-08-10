Representing in a spectacular way in Sydney

BYRON High School's Kiahn Ladkin has been chosen from among 800 applicants to be part of Aboriginal Dance Company NSW Public Schools Dance ensemble that will perform at the State Dance Performance in September at the Seymour Centre in Sydney. She is pictured here at yesterday's NAIDOC Week celebrations at Byron High.

Bangarra Dance Theatre works closely with the NSW Department of Education Arts Unit through their youth program Rekindling.

The Arts Unit NSW is designed to develop cultural awareness, as well as dance and performance skills.

As part of the State Dance Performance Kiahn will take part in two weeks full-time weeks of choreography rehearsal before the three Sydney performances.

Later in the year the Aboriginal Dance Company will meet in Sydney again for full-time rehearsals in preparation for 3 performances as part of the NSW School Spectacular in November.