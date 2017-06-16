VIDEO: Plane crash at Brooklet

The wreckage of a Cessna 172 Skyhawk scattered through trees in Brooklet, after it crashed killing the pilot.

FRIDAY 2.37pm: MEMBERS of the tight-knit Gold Coast Sports Flying Club are struggling to come to terms with the loss of fellow pilot Doug Braund in a light plane crash near Ballina this morning.

Plane crash near Bangalow: MEMBERS of the tight-knit Gold Coast Sports Flying Club are struggling to come to terms with the loss of fellow pilot Doug Braund in a light plane crash near Ballina this morning.

Mr Braund, 71, was flying his blue and white Cessna 172 Skyhawk from Heck Field at Jacob's Well on the Gold Coast this morning en route to Ballina airport when the plane crashed into dense bushland at Brooklet.

A member of the club, who did not wish to be named, said Mr Braund was a long-term member of the club who was "well respected" by his fellow pilots and "very experienced".

"It's a great loss," the man said.

"He was one of our staunchest members… a heart of gold.

"He was a good friend to everybody."

Many of the club's 120 members have already been informed about the tragic incident and are still in shock from the news.

A formal statement will be issued soon.

Police are still at the scene of the crash on a Brooklet property where the wreckage of the light plane remains suspended in the trees.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has commenced an investigation into the causes of the crash and will release a preliminary report in 30 days.





The intended flight path of the plane that crashed at Brooklet. contributed Google Maps

FRIDAY 1.10pm: AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a Cessna 172 airplane crashed at Brooklet this morning, killing the 71-year-old pilot.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau have confirmed they have deployed a team of four investigators to the accident site with expertise that includes aircraft engineering and maintenance.

"While on site the team will be examining the site and wreckage, gathering any recorded data, and interviewing any witnesses," a statement from the ATSB said.

"The ATSB will provide an update on its website outlining the facts of the accident within 30 days."

FRIDAY 12.33pm: NSW Police Media have corrected their earlier statement and confirmed the aircraft was a Cessna Skyhawk, not a Cessna Skyhook.

The Wespac Helicopter landing at the scene this morning. The crew then approached crash site on foot, a spokesperson said. Photo: Westpac Helicopter.

FRIDAY 12.15pm: POLICE have confirmed that a 71-year-old pilot who took off from Queensland died in this morning's aircraft crash near Bangalow.

At 8am today the aircraft took off from Heck Field Flying Club in Jacobs Well, Queensland, on route to Ballina Airport, a spokesperson for NSW Police Media stated.

About 8.55am, local residents in Brooklet, heard a loud noise and found the helicopter had crashed into bushland. There was heavy fog at the time and debris was scattered over a large area.

A 71-year-old-man was located deceased at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

NSW Police Media have said said the aircraft was a two seater Cessna Skyhook, but witnesses on the scene have said it was a Cessna 172 Skyhawk.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command have commenced investigations and urge any witnesses to contact Ballina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal plane crash. Marc Stapelberg

FRIDAY 10.55am: NSW Police Media have confirmed that at about 8.55am this morning a two-seater aircraft crashed into trees at Brooklet.

The plane has come to rest 50m into the bush and debris can be seen in the tree tops, a spokesperson said.

There is currently heavy fog in the area.

One man has been confirmed deceased, the spokesperson said.

Emergency services and Police Airwing are on scene.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal plane crash. Marc Stapelberg

FRIDAY 10.39am: AN EYEWITNESS has reported seeing a plane "flying really low and weaving" just before a plane crashed at Brooklet.

Bija Nicholson of Binna Burra was on her way to work when she saw the plane.

She had just left Bangalow at 8.30am and was on the Pacific Highway heading south when she noticed the grey plane flying very low and weaving in front of her.

"The plane flew over the highway quite low towards Brooklet.

"It was a really small plane, and looked like it was either trying to fly low to avoid the low cloud, or was having difficulty and was looking for somewhere to land," she said.

"They weren't flying straight, it was weaving."

She said there was a lot of low cloud at the time.

The RFS crews and NSW Fire and Rescue have left the scene of the plane crash.

There was no fire, and no hazard from fuel spill, leaving the incident in the hands of police.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal plane crash. Marc Stapelberg

FRIDAY 10.20am: POLICE have confirmed a man has died after the light aircraft he was flying crashed into bushland near Ballina earlier this morning.

About 8.55am, police and emergency services rushed to Rishworths Rd, Brooklet.

A NSW Police spokewoman said the plane came to rest 50m into bush and debris can be seen from the tree tops.

Emergency service crews are walking into access the wreckage of the crashed aircraft, battling thick scrub and heavy fog.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said crews on the ground have described the site as "inhospitable country" creating difficulty for rescuers to reach the plane.

Fire & Rescue understand that there has been no engine fire at this stage however they intend to check for fuel spillage.

The scene of a light plane crash at Brooklet near Bangalow. Marc Stapelberg

FRIDAY 9.57am: THE sound of a 'roaring' plane engine was not what Brooklet local, Nathan Cooper expected to hear while checking his chooks.

Mr Cooper, a Friday Hut Rd resident, said he heard the aircraft fly over "in quick descent" about 8.45am.

"I thought 'oh no' this sounds like a plane crash," Mr Cooper said.

He said he heard the engine noise abruptly stop.

FRIDAY 9.50am: A LOCAL woman has posted her account of the light plane crash in a public post on Facebook.

Tracey Knowland wrote: "OMG a plane just crashed somewhere in our vicinity, in bushland near Rishworths Lane. Terrible noise and impact. Very low visibility, Stuart and staff out in 4wd trying to locate. triple o called."

A while later she commented: "Our neighbour Bill has located plane by 4wd. Sounds like it's come down in the the heavily wooded back corner of our property. Multiple police and ambulances and helicopter just arrived. It's not good."

FRIDAY 9.33am: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and four ambulances are on their way to the scene of a light plane crash near Bangalow.

At these stage injuries are unknown.

The NSW Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called at about 9am.

A satellite image of the area where the plane crashed. Contributed Google Maps

FRIDAY 9.29am: EMERGENCY Services have rushed to the scene of a confirmed light plane crash.

Fire and Rescue NSW were called about 8.58am to Rishworths Lane, Brooklet.

A Hazmat unit and Rural Fire Service are en route to the scene.

FRIDAY 9.26am: POLICE have confirmed reports of a plane crash on the Northern Rivers around 20 minutes ago.

Multiple locals have reported a light plane crash approximately 20 minutes ago near Bangalow.

Police confirmed they were en route to the location.