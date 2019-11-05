Menu
Sonny Bill Williams has reportedly agreed to the richest contract in rugby league and union history, accepting a $10 million deal to return to the 13-man code.
Sport

Sonny Bill Williams 'agrees' to huge $10m deal

5th Nov 2019 10:30 PM

Danny Weidler reported on Nine News Williams had accepted the jaw-dropping, two-year deal with English Super League side the Toronto Wolfpack.

"He's made his mind up to play for the Toronto Wolfpack who play in the English Super League," Weidler said. "The deal is stunning - $10m for two years' work.

"Incredible money."

Williams played for the All Blacks in the recent Rugby World Cup but will return to the code where he launched his career as a teenager with the Bulldogs in the NRL.

New Zealand lost to England in the semi-finals of the World Cup but defeated Wales in the third-placed playoff.

News of the deal comes after Toronto's head coach Brian McDermott revealed in October his team had received word Williams was interested in joining the team.

The Toronto team is on the lookout for big-name signings following their promotion from the second-tier Championship and were keen on signing the All Blacks star.

The record deal would see Williams earn around four times the wages paid to NRL superstar Daly Cherry-Evans ($10 million over eight seasons) and AFL superstar Lance Franklin ($10 million over nine seasons).

Williams will swap his All Blacks jersey for a Toronto Wolfpack one.
