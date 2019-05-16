REPORT: Big Day for Byron Tri Club

Bright skies, clear water conditions and a safe course is all we need to keep us triathletes happy on race day. The Byron Tri Club flew their colours at the NX Sports 24th Triathlon in Byron Bay on Sat 11th May 2019. It was a fantastic finish to the season. Congratulations to those who competed in their first triathlon AND their very first Olympic Distance. Everyone had so much fun in the pre event preparations and at our after party. Thank you to our members who volunteered and our supporters for cheering us on. Here are the club results in finishing time order.

Olympic Distance event Matt Slee 1:50 2nd place Mens Open Joel Gerber 2:10 1st place M20-24 (our training visitor from Switzerland) Chris Boogert 2:15 6th place M30-34 Paivi Hanninen 2:21 1st place W35-39 Tom Phillips 2:24 7th place M25-29 (first tri) Huw Jones 2:30 9th place M55-59 (first OD) Deb Fuller 2:37 1st place W55-59 Daniela Costa 2:38 2nd place W25-29 (first OD) Nikela Coulter 2:44 4th place W20-24 Danielle Van Zuylen 2:48 2nd place W55-59 Robyn Darke 2:51 4th place W55-59 Greg O'Meara 3:00 20th place M55-59 Claire O'Meara 3:01 6th place W55-59

Sprint Distance

Danny Rossi 1:18 4th M25-29 Matt Payne 1:26 17th M25-29 (first tri) Peter Clarke 1:36 1st place M70-74 Giulia Scurria 1:36 19th place W25-29 (first tri) Nerida Clarke 1:41 1st place W65-69 Katie Willey 1:54 10th W45-49

Andy Kean - swimmer in the TWC team 3rd place

I'd also like to make a special mention about Matthew Tapping who is our cycling club junior and trains with us in his holidays. He took out 1st place in the sprint in 1hr11 for the 16-17 year category. He was 5th overall. Well done young Matt.

