Repeat sex offender’s life marked by ‘isolation and loneliness’

A man is facing a sentencing hearing for a large number of sex offences. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A MAN guilty of numerous sex offences, stalking and bestiality suffers from “chronic levels of isolation and loneliness”, a court has heard.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, from Bangalow, has faced a sentencing hearing for 83 offences which spanned a six-year period up to late 2017.

He pleaded guilty to double that number of charges; the balance will be taken into account when he’s ultimately sentenced.

His crimes include repeatedly breaking into an elderly, legally blind woman’s home, indecently and sexually assaulting her.

He repeatedly raped three dogs, stole a large amount of women’s and children’s underwear from Byron Shire homes and secretly filmed children and adults in various states of undress.

Defence barrister Jason Watts acknowledged aspects of the case were “bizarre”, “unusual” and would be “very off-putting to right-thinking people” but said it was vital to objectively assess his client’s crimes.

Mr Watts accepted Sellenthin faced a lengthy time in prison but urged Judge John North not to inadvertently impose “a manifestly excessive sentence” due to the sheer number of charges.

The court heard the attacks upon the elderly woman only ceased in early 2014, when her home was more securely locked. Assisting the Crown case, Sellenthin filmed all of his crimes.

His activities were discovered during a compliance check on his conditions under the Sex Offender Register.

“He was the best detective for the Crown you could wish for because he recorded everything,” Judge North said.

The court heard Sellenthin completed a high intensity sex offenders’ program when he was last imprisoned in 2006, but his crimes later worsened.

Psychologist Jennifer Howell told the court Sellenthin’s “inappropriate sexual behaviour is an impulsive behaviour for him”.

When being cross-examined regarding her report on Sellenthin, Ms Howell said he was “a chronically lonely and isolated man”.

“He has no connection to the community since being in custody,” she said.

“Prior to being in custody he was also extremely isolated and alone.”

She said Sellenthin did have prospects of rehabilitation, but that “lifelong” support might be needed.

“He has an understanding … that his behaviour was not just wrong, it’s aberrant,” she said.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Hanna described Sellenthin’s offending as a “gross violation of privacy”.

“This is not like an alcoholic falling off the wagon once or even going on a week-long bender, this is six years of obsessive, persistent offending that the community is rightly horrified by,” Mr Hanna said.

Judge North is expected to hand down Sellenthin’s sentence in May.