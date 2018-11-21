Menu
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly jogging nude past police car in Melbourne.
A man has been charged after allegedly jogging nude past police car in Melbourne.
Crime

Nudie jogger charged after running past cop car

21st Nov 2018 9:08 AM

A man has been charged after allegedly jogging naked past a police car in Melbourne.

The 52-year-old Melton West man has allegedly gone on multiple nudie runs through the CBD and inner suburbs over recent months.

He was arrested off King St in the city yesterday morning after jogging past detectives on Rosamond St in Balaclava.

The man was charged with 12 offences, including wilful and obscene exposure in public and sexual activity directed at another person.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 7.

More Stories

arrested crime editors picks melbourne nudie jogger

Top Stories

    School saves Housie

    School saves Housie

    News LOCAL Public school steps up to take over running one of the north coast's most beloved Christmas institutions

    Iggy Azalea is now an 'indie' artist

    Iggy Azalea is now an 'indie' artist

    Music The artist revealed that she has closed a new record deal

    Byron bounces back

    Byron bounces back

    News Byron back on top.

    Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

    Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

    News ASH 'the friendly pirate' Keillah swaps his board for an apron.

    Local Partners