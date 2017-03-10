News

Renew Fest needed now more than ever

Christian Morrow
| 10th Mar 2017 3:20 PM
LIFT-OFF: Creative Foundation director Adam Collett with Renew Fest's Ella Rose Goninan, Kamala Rose and Svea Pitman.
LIFT-OFF: Creative Foundation director Adam Collett with Renew Fest's Ella Rose Goninan, Kamala Rose and Svea Pitman.

MULLUMBIMBY renewable power company COREM is aiming high, raising funds at this year's Renew Fest to re-open the Laverty's Gap Hyrdo Power Station.

The power project was announced at the launch of this year's festival and it's part of the group's 2020 vision for the 100% renewable energy transition of the 2482 postcode.

Renew Fest is on May 6-7 at the Mullumbimby Showgrounds and will include a solar battery expo, solar vehicle showcase and a tiny homes expo.

Last year's festival attracted more than 2000 participants and creative director Ella Goninan said with the current turn to the right in politics and the rise of climate change denialism, it was more important than ever to continue the drive for sustainability.

"I couldn't feel more inspired than I am right now to hold my head up high and say 'yes, we the people, we are doing this',” she said.

"Here at the grassroots level there is a huge groundswell of support for renewable energy and of community engagement and action in response to just how far to the right and off track our federal leaders are in the renewables debate.”

This year, Renew Fest expands to become a two-day event with a family-friendly environment including music, entertainment and market stalls.

It is a drug- and alcohol-free event with free entry for people aged less than 16 and strong youth involvement in the program.

There are six major themes this year, bringing international, national and local speakers to present on renewable energy, nature's biodiversity, our food, human habitats, humanity renewal and ethical economics.

"With the launch of our crowdfunding festival model, tickets have been priced below industry standards, so it's even easier to be involved in COREM's campaign towards 100% renewable power,” said Ms Goninan.

For information and tickets, go online to www.renewfest.org.au.

Topics:  hydro power mullumbimby renew fest sustainability

