Renew Fest here for 2018

RENEW Fest 2018 will feature a strong female contingent and hip-hop visionaries Hugo & Treats, with the local sustainability festival this year placing the ambitious work of women at centre stage.

Internationally renowned regenerative systems thinker Jillian Hovey from Canada, local sustainability legend Helena Norberg-Hodge, Federal Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon and Professor Lyn Carson, the research director at the New Democracy Foundation, are all coming together for this year's festival set for May 19-20 at Mullumbimby Showgrounds.

"We are honoured to be able to recognise and celebrate the work of these dedicated women, all pioneers in their fields,” festival director Ella Rose Goninan said.

"We're also excited to be shining a light on the amazing work of young women, like Tess Eckert from Dream Bigger in Lismore, Megan Wright from Impactful.vc in Melbourne, Dr Amanda Cahill from the Centre for Social Change in Brisbane.”

Go to renewfest.org.au.