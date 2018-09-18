Renault Kadjar city SUV confirmed for Australia in 2019

French car maker Renault is about to squeeze into the booming city SUV class with the new Kadjar. Picture: Supplied.

FRENCH car maker Renault is about to spice up the city SUV market, confirming it will release a new model priced below $30,000 within the next 12 months.

The recently updated Renault Kadjar - the Nissan Qashqai's twin under the skin - is due in Australian showrooms in the second half of next year.

The Kadjar has been on sale in Europe since 2015 however Renault waited until the model was updated before introducing it Down Under.

The Renault Kadjar facelift due in 2019. Picture: Supplied.

Its arrival is expected to boost Renault sales in Australia. The brand has suffered from not having a model to offer in the fastest-growing vehicle segment.

"Our ambition for Renault Australia is to become a strong player in the SUV segment," said Renault Australia boss Andrew Moore.

Mr Moore said the Kadjar was a strong seller in Europe and that "along with our smaller Captur SUV and larger Koleos SUV product offerings, (it) will provide Renault with a genuine SUV line-up to appeal to a wide range of Australian customers."

It may share its underpinnings with Nissan but the interior has unique Renault touches. Picture: Supplied.

Price is yet be announced but Renault's current range of SUVs starts from $21,990 plus on-road costs for the Captur and from $29,990 drive-away for the family-sized Koleos.

It's expected the Kadjar's starting price will split the difference, available from about $25,000.

In Europe the Kadjar is available with a choice of 1.3- and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines and a 1.8-litre turbo diesel.

Renault Australia is yet to confirm which engines will be available locally, although it's understood a diesel has all but been ruled out given the efficiency of small petrol engines.

