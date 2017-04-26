Remembrance seat an Anzac day gift

JUST in time for Anzac Day the beautiful Seat of Remembrance was presented to the Members of Brunswick Heads-Billinudgel RSL Sub-Branch by members of the Brunswick Heads Mens Shed and Quota International of Brunswick Valley .

"It's home is now in the Cenotaph to be hopefully used for quiet contemplation whilst respecting the Anzac Spirit,” Secretary of Quota International of Brunswick Valley Jeanie Runciman said.

"The seat is indeed a community project. Members of the Quota Club of Brunswick Valley spied an image on social media and approached the Men's Shed with the challenge to construct a similar product.

"The challenge was accepted. The steel for the Remembrance Silhouette was donated by Roger Bowden from the local Marine Rescue Uni and the mixed hardwoods timber were donated by Don Mulcahy from the Men's Shed.

"All Members of the Men's Shed contributed with each specialised trade skill being used resulting in a beautiful result and a great credit to all.

"The Quota Club funded the project when necessary and both the Men's Shed and Quota dedicate the Seat to the memory of and in recognition of the men and women of the Australian Armed Forces.

"Lest We Forget.”