Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Not everything is back to normal yet — but the prospect of a snag in the sun is a step in the right direction, with Bunnings’ iconic sausage sizzles returning.
Not everything is back to normal yet — but the prospect of a snag in the sun is a step in the right direction, with Bunnings’ iconic sausage sizzles returning.
News

Rejoice! Bunnings sausage sizzles return to NSW

by Anton Nilsson
10th Oct 2020 2:13 PM

Sausage sizzles are back at Bunnings Warehouse stores across NSW from Saturday.

The hardware chain suspended most barbecues outside stores in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia. Over the past few weeks, the barbecues have been cautiously rolled out across stores in the ACT.

Saturday's snag comeback means customers at about 90 stores across NSW will be able to enjoy a sausage and support a community group or charity.

People queue up for sausages earlier this year. Picture: Mike Burton
People queue up for sausages earlier this year. Picture: Mike Burton

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole has previously said 130 community groups were lined up for the first weekend in NSW, including community fundraisers for the Lions Club, the Rotary and various sports clubs.

One of those who celebrated was NSW shadow treasurer Walt Secord, who put out a statement saying: "There's nothing more Aussie than a sausage sizzle, whether it's a backyard barbie, a 'democracy sausage' on election day or a quick snag outside Bunnings for the local Lions Club."

Victoria will continue to miss out on the snags, despite holding the distinction as sausage sizzle pioneers, with the first Bunnings event held in 1994 at the store in the Melbourne suburb of Sunshine.

 

Originally published as Rejoice! Bunnings sausage sizzles return

bunnings sausage sizzle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SON OF A BEACH: Police blitz speeding, drink drivers

        Premium Content SON OF A BEACH: Police blitz speeding, drink drivers

        News NSW Police detailed the results of their patrols across three LGAs for the last fortnight, including burnouts on our beaches

        Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        Premium Content Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        News Byron too cool for school as Big Prawn and Big Banana trade barbs over who is the...

        ‘Big change’ coming for university fees

        Premium Content ‘Big change’ coming for university fees

        News THE senate has passed the job ready graduate bill which has been described as a...

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month