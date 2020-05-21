Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Canberra Raiders forward Jack Murchie
Canberra Raiders forward Jack Murchie
Rugby League

Reinforcements arrive for wounded Warriors

21st May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Warriors have completed a rushed signing of young Canberra forward Jack Murchie to ease their injury crisis heading into the NRL season resumption. Former Junior Kangaroo Murchie joined the club at their Gosford base on Wednesday night and completed a first training run with his new team-mates on Thursday.

A veteran of three games for the Raiders, the 22-year-old looks a strong chance to be in the Warriors 17 that faces St George Illawarra next week.

Formerly an edge backrower, Murchie has transitioned to the middle in recent years.

With New Zealand suffering a spate of injuries to their props, Murchie may prove to be a sharp signing.

The former Raider was a member of the 2017 Under 20s team of the year but has struggled to get a run amid Canberra's strong forward pack.

He played just one first grade game last year but was a consistent standout at NSW Cup level.

Originally published as Reinforcements arrive for wounded Warriors

More Stories

jack murchie nrl raiders warriors

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you should book a post-COVID holiday in Richmond Valley

        premium_icon Why you should book a post-COVID holiday in Richmond Valley

        News AVOID the Byron Bay rush as scenic rural towns prepare for visitors from June 1.

        Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        premium_icon Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

        News The NSW Government included recreational boating as one of the things people can do...

        Man accused of transporting 66kg of drugs faces court

        premium_icon Man accused of transporting 66kg of drugs faces court

        News THE man was charged with serious drug offences

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW tourism industry the big winner from Queensland’s closed border