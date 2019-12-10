Reid hungry for more finals with Giants

AFL: Sunshine Coast product Sam Reid says he's moved on from one of the worst grand final defeats in history and is hungry to return to the big dance next year.

While some of his teammates haven't brought themselves to watch the replay of the Giants' hefty 89-point hiding to Richmond in September, which was the third biggest defeat in grand final history, Reid was sitting in front of his TV barely 24 hours after the game reliving the experience.

The Giants, who will fly into the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday for a week-long camp, returned to pre-season training last week and Reid said the club had put the loss behind them and were in good spirits.

"(Coach) Leon (Cameron) touched on it a little bit on the first day back but that was about it, we haven't spoken about it, everyone moved on in their own way," Reid said.

"I watched the game on that Sunday night (after the game) when I got home.

"Everyone handles it differently but the coaching staff and all that have moved on."

While pre-season had just started Reid said he and his teammates were hungry to fight for another grand final berth.

"Everyone enjoyed that whole grand final week and experience of that, although we didn't put in our best performance on game day," he said.

"I know myself on a personal level really want to get back there and the old saying goes you've got to lose one to win one.

"We take a fair bit out of it and it probably just makes you a bit more thirsty to get back there and experience it again."

The former Caloundra Panther was eager to rip into training and ensure he was in peak condition.

"I feel good and refreshed, I have a new son at home, so (I'm) just looking forward to getting up to Noosa and having a good week up there," he said

"I just want another big pre-season and be ready to set myself up for the whole year of footy again."

The Giants will host open training sessions on Thursday and Sunday at Maroochydore Multisports Complex (8:45am-11:15am) and Noosa Main Beach on Friday (8:30am-10:30am).

"We haven't been up there for a couple of years but it's always good to get away as a whole team and get away from Sydney and the footy club and spend a fair bit of time with each other," Reid said.

"It's probably more of a bonding thing and we're not going to train any harder than we do here."